Residents, employees at Evansville nursing home test positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Evansville long-term care facility is reporting multiple staff members and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bethel Manor Administrator Josh Bowman says after the first employee’s positive result Monday, all employees and residents were tested, which led to the discovery of three positive resident tests.

The Rehab Cottage at Bethel, a new facility, is now the designated COVID-19 unit.

On Tuesday, Bowman says Bethel Manor began daily testing of staff and residents. Three more residents and one more staff member tested positive Tuesday, and one resident and one more staff member tested positive Wednesday.

That’s a total of seven residents and three staff members.

“By performing testing daily, we have been able to rapidly identify and transfer positive cases to our Rehab Cottage for isolation and preemptive medical treatment,” Bowman wrote on Facebook.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)