Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Ferdinand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — The 46th Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana will be unveiled in Ferdinand Thursday.

The box will be located at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Ambulance Station, 202 E. 3rd Street.

Indiana’s 2000 Safe Haven Law allows people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn

without fear of criminal prosecution at any fire station, police station or hospital as long as the child

appears to be 30 days or less and unharmed. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a final resource for

women in crisis who want 100% anonymity to ensure a safe surrender of their baby.

Since 2016, Safe Haven Baby Boxes says there there have been a total of 9 babies placed inside the boxes, with 5 of these taking place in 2020.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)