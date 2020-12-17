Santa Claus surprises Owensboro elementary school teachers

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – The school year has been a tough one for everyone due to the pandemic. But one Owensboro school looks to lift some spirits and with a little help from Old Saint Nick.

Santa Claus made a surprise visit at Sorgho Elementary School Wednesday to take part in a virtual meeting with teachers. Santa recognized the teachers for their hard work and dedication this year.

He also presented a T-shirt with a design based on the children’s book “After the Fall”.

“It’s about how Humpty Dumpty got back up again after he had a hard fall. And when Humpty Dumpty was put back together, he was really afraid to try again and to get back up. But once he realized the point of trying again and working to get back up, he climbed the wall again and he soared,” said Principal Laura Cecil.

Cecil said schools fell hard due the pandemic and now teachers and staff are taking steps to get back up again.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

