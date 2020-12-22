Schools, health department report little to no COVID spread in Evansville classrooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tough decisions have been made in 2020 when it comes to balancing health and everyday life.

One of the groups facing the hardest solution to the problem have been leaders in education.

As schools break for the holiday, two groups in Evansville have never taken a break from the classroom this Fall despite COVID cases going up.

Students inside a school building five days a week has been tough to pull off. It’s taken a lot of planning.

“Going all the way back to last Spring, when we were finishing last school year during the shutdown in the earlier stages, so much work was going into preparing for this school year,” said EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg. “That did take a lot of work, revamping schedules across the board. We actually moved a couple of our schools. Actually four schools around to allow for that.”

As students take a break for the holidays, the EVSC has now completed four months of learning, and for every student that’s wanted it, all in person. The school corporation says as cases rose, in-person learning was supported by both parents and the data.

“There is no direct evidence of spread within school. I would say a very large percentage of cases are when mom or dad caught it at work or somewhere and brought it home,” said Woebkenberg.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department confirms it does not see spread through in-person learning in Evansville classrooms.

According to Indiana State Department of Health data, multiple schools in Evansville have had dozens of students test positive since March. The local health department attributes those cases coming from outside school.

The multiple school districts and health departments that Eyewitness News has talked to around the Tri-State insist there is either no or very little spread at school.

One exception was the Green River Health Department which says it has seen spread at school but it would not say how many cases.

Like in the EVSC, students have tested positive at several schools in the Diocese of Evansville. Though specific schools in the Diocese have taken in-person learning breaks, in-person learning has never stopped districtwide.

“Thus far we have seen very little if any in many of our schools, evidence of spread within the school building. Most of which [the spread] is coming from outside activities, travel activities, social activities,” said Diocese of Evansville Superintendent Dr. Daryl Hagan.

The parochial schools say strict guidelines and a school community are what have kept their students learning this year.

“A lot of virtual field trips, having students quarantine when necessary. We were able to have as much as possible a normal semester to our school year,” added Hagan.

Keeping track of the affect the pandemic is having on a daily basis has been monumental for the Diocese which has 26 schools in 8 counties.

As state health data shows cases on an upward trajectory, plans for 2021 aren’t changing. Both school groups feel they can continue to safely teach students in their classrooms in 2021.

“It’s really taken a team effort to monitor that data and make the decisions to keep the schools open and overwhelmingly that’s what our parents have wanted,” said Woebkenberg.

“Our parents, our pastors are all very grateful for in-person learning because we know what best serves the needs of our students,” said Hagan.

Both the EVSC and Diocese of Evansville attribute their ability to stay in the classroom to students and their parents, along with staff at schools. Key things like social distancing, masking wearing, and staying home when sick have been what the schools believe have led to success.

