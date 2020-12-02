Sen. Braun believes second COVID-19 relief bill is likely

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The chances of another COVID-19 relief bill passing Congress before Christmas look good, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said. But what may end up in the bill is still in question. Braun believes the relief package will carry a $1 trillion price tag and it will target places need it the most.

“If we stick to that I think you’ll get broad support,” Braun said. “If you start varying, either on a top line or start to bring in anything extraneous to COVID-19 and the businesses and employees impacted by it, I think you start to take away the chance of it happening.”

Braun said another sticking point might be relief to state and local governments. He and many Republicans have said spending the money there rewards poor fiscal management from the past.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)