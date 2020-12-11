Signature HealthCARE Newburgh fined $14K

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A long-term care facility in Warrick County is facing a fine from the state. Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh received two fines of $7,000 each.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the facility required employees to wear N95 respirators.
But it did not have a plan in place to make sure the employees were medically fit to wear them. IOSHA said it learned of the violation while investigating a COVID-19 related employee death at the facility.
It said the violation has been corrected. Eyewitness News has reached out to Signature HealthCARE for a response.
(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)
