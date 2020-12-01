Skeletal remains found in Orange County

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after skeletal remains were found near 173 West Quarry Road in Orleans on Sunday, police announced Tuesday.

The discovery was made by a man who was walking in the area and came upon what he thought to be skeletal remains, police said. Indiana State Police were notified and collected the remains. The identity of the remains was not been determined as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS