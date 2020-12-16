Solar farm project underway in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A solar energy project is underway in Posey County. Developers said the project is in its early stages of development. The project covers between 2,500 and 3,000 acres. It’s currently the largest project in Indiana, officials said.

“We choose the location where there is enough capacity to upsoar that energy. And Posey has both of these things: a great solar resource and great interconnection,” said Tiago Sabino Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Arevon Energy.

Developers said landowners have been supportive of this project so far.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

