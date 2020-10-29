State reports more COVID-19 cases at Calhoun nursing home

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky’s state long term care facility dashboard is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.
Of the 13, 12 are residents and one is a staff member.
This brings the total to 31 residents and six staff members who are currently positive.
The dashboard shows a total of 32 residents and 12 staff who have ever tested positive.
(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)