State reports more COVID-19 cases at Calhoun nursing home

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky’s state long term care facility dashboard is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.

Of the 13, 12 are residents and one is a staff member.

This brings the total to 31 residents and six staff members who are currently positive.

The dashboard shows a total of 32 residents and 12 staff who have ever tested positive.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)