State reports more COVID-19 cases at Calhoun nursing home

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky’s state long term care facility dashboard is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.

Of the 13, 12 are residents and one is a staff member.

This brings the total to 31 residents and six staff members who are currently positive.

The dashboard shows a total of 32 residents and 12 staff who have ever tested positive.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

