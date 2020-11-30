Sunset Funeral Home creates community remembrance tree

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Sunset Funeral Home has placed a community remembrance tree for residents in the Evansville area who would like to create a free ornament in memory of a loved one. The funeral home has invited the public to come during the holiday season and write a message on a special ornament to hang on the tree.

The ornaments are free and the funeral home has markers for the community to stop by and create their message during business hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The funeral home is also asking those to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for Sunset’s toy drive for Borrowed Hearts Foundation, a local organization for foster children. Sunset Funeral Home can be called at 812-477-5316 for more information.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

