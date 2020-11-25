Testing at C.K. Newsome Center to continue after Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – COVID-19 testing at C.K. Newsome Center will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. after Thanksgiving. State Health Commissioner Kris Box has asked all OptumServe testing sites to remain open on the Friday after Thanksgiving, given the high demand and need for testing, officials said.

Registration is required. Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116. Testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

