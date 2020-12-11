Three-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 results in at least one fatality, police say

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police said at least one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening.
The crash occurred on U.S. 60 near Henderson Community College. The crash is between Jarboe Lane and KY 425. A detour has not been established. At this time, both lanes are closed.
A reconstructionist is on scene. It is unknown when the road will reopen.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.
(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)
