Three-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 results in at least one fatality, police say

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police said at least one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on U.S. 60 near Henderson Community College. The crash is between Jarboe Lane and KY 425. A detour has not been established. At this time, both lanes are closed.

A reconstructionist is on scene. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS