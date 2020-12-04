Tickets for two local half pot drawings still available

OWESNBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Wendell Foster’s 50-50 holiday raffle, which has raised nearly $15,000 as of Friday afternoon, still has tickets available.

The online raffle is a substitute for their annual auction which was canceled because of the pandemic. Money raised goes to paying for renovations at its Green Therapy Pavilion.

“The renovation will allow us to be more specific with the needs and we have some new equipment as part of the renovation that will help those folks receive the treatment that they need when they receive their therapies,” said CEO Doug Hoyt.

Tickets can be bought for $1 on Wendell foster’s website. The drawing is Dec. 11 at noon on its Facebook page.

Also, the Hadi Shine continues to sell tickets for its half pot raffle. Currently, the jackpot stands at more than $59,000. The winner will receive half.

Because most Evansville Hadi Shrine events were canceled due to the pandemic, the organization is using the half pot to raise money to support local missions. The drawing for the half pot is set for Monday.

