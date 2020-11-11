Tri-State couple celebrates anniversary and service on Veterans Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Veterans Day in the United States honors and celebrates the men and women who served our country.

For one Tri-State couple, who also served the holiday holds special meaning. It’s their anniversary.

“One of the best experiences I have ever had in my life,” said retired United States Army Reserve Sergeant Cassandra Brusie.

For Cassandra and Nick Brusie joining the United States Army Reserve was a a calling.

“Force you to dig deep and accomplish things that you never thought you could,” said Cassandra Brusie.

Cassandra Brusie decided to sign up in 2006 while still attending college at the University of the Cumberlands. Nick was enrolled as a senior at Michigan State University studying engineering.

“Selfless service is one of the biggest things that drives me,” said United States Army Reserve Captain Nick Brusie.

After graduation, Nick completed basic training, officer candidate school, and then a stop at Fort Lee Virginia to train in transportation.

“Different opportunities as far as leadership, just confidence building,” said Captain Brusie.

Cassandra also found herself serving in transportation.

“The diversity you encounter in the military is something to be treasured,” said Cassandra Brusie.

Nick soon found himself in Evansville at the Army Reserve Unit not only serving our country but meeting his future spouse.

“I was enlisted and he was an officer so I ignored him as much as possible just two separate worlds, said Cassandra Brusie. “Ran the other way.”

That philosophy didn’t last long. The two began dating in 2014. When Cassandra’s contract was up, she chose not to renew, ending her service as a sergeant.

With wedding bells on the horizon, the couple settled on the perfect date, Veterans Day 2016.

“Honorable day to choose to make a commitment to each other like we made a commitment to the service,” said Cassandra Brusie.

The ceremony remembered those who have served and thanked those still enlisted.

Instead of a traditional dollar dance, the couple raised money for the military with a push up contest.

“#22Kill,” said Cassandra Brusie. “It was to raise awareness for military suicide that is on the rise unfortunately.”

Four years later, the Brusies now have two children, Emilia and Everett. Nick still serves as a Captain while working as an engineer.

“Our kids are great,” said Cassandra Brusie. “We have a wonderful beautiful life. The military plays a big role in that beautiful life.

“Just two parents trying our hardest, said Captain Brusie.

“Just trying to make it through,” said Cassandra Brusie.

Cassandra now giving back through music, singing at veteran events.

As the couple celebrates four years of marriage, they reflect on their passion for our country that brought them together.



“The sky’s the limit when you have that encouragement and that confidence to go and do and pursue your dreams.”

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)