Tri-State Food Bank receives large donation

Ind. (WEHT) — A recent donation will help the Tri-State Food Bank provide nearly 500,000 meals for local families.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield donated $195,000 to make it happen.

Executive Director Glenn Roberts says with donations like these, they expect to do up to 130 mobile food distributions over a year.

“There’s as huge food waste problem in this country, which mostly happens at the farm level and the manufacturing level. We’ve got to eliminate that and get this perfectly good food where it needs to go,” Roberts said. “It’s not a shortage problem, it’s a distribution problem.”

The Tri-State Food Bank and Fibertech will host a food distribution at its Elberfeld location November 13.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)