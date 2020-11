VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Highway 65 seriously injured two drivers.

The German Township Fire Department says two vehicles were found in the roadway with heavy front end damage and both drivers needing extricated.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)