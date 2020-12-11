UE faculty plans to fight proposed cuts

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The University of Evansville faculty released a statement Friday criticizing UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, one day after the university announced it was planning to cut several departments, majors and jobs.

“The President’s approach to program change constitutes a serious and substantial breach of the university’s shared governance structure,” read a statement from the faculty.

The statement continues to say faculty will continue to fight the cuts until they are withdrawn. The cuts proposed include eliminating majors such as computer engineering, music and political science and faculty 38 jobs being lost.

“The coming cuts will remove departments and majors and so limit students’ major and course options. Those cuts will also necessarily result in a substantial contraction of the university’s General Education program. Every student at the university participates in this program and so every student will be affected,” the statement continued.

The entire statement can be read below:

