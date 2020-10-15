UE faculty vote no confidence in president

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville faculty voted Wednesday no confidence in UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.

The vote comes a week after the faculty senate passed the motion.

About 70% of faculty members voted against Pietruszkiewicz as the administration discusses cutting funds without the faculty’s input.

This could mean potential layoffs and cuts to academic programs.

The Board of Trustees has shown its support for Pietruszkiewicz – saying it has full confidence in his leadership.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)