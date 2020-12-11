USPS deals with backlog of mail as Christmas holiday approaches

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Christmas is a couple weeks away and the United States Postal Service is reporting an influx of mail to deliver.

USPS said Friday the amount of mail has dramatically increased and it’s also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help, they’ve hired seasonal staff and allocated employees into areas that need the most help.

The postal service said it has seen progress in facilities in Evansville already. USPS advises to mail letters and packages early.

Mail volumes are expected to go down after the busier holiday season. USPS’ full statement is below:

The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year.

We have faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.

There has already been progress at the Evansville postal facilities and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.

As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom.

We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS