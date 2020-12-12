Vehicle enters Ohio River in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police say a vehicle is in the Ohio River in Henderson near the Second Street Boat Ramp.

Officials say they were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The chief of the Henderson City-County Rescue Squad said teams are using drones and rescue boats in the area.

Henderson City spokeswoman Donna Stinnett says officers saw a vehicle at the boat ramp before it went into the Ohio River.

“They did not mention that they saw anyone or that they heard anyone calling for help or anything like that,” she said. “They saw a vehicle, is what I was told from the police spokesman.”

Not many details have been released. This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)