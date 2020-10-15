VHS’ Pet Pictures with Santa canceled

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh Humane Society announced Pet Pictures with Santa is canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The event was scheduled for November 6-8.

VHS leadership says that even if the people getting photos taken were able to be properly socially-distanced with masks, the risk to the volunteers, staff, photographer and Santa himself is too great.

“Even though this year has been devastating to our organization’s finances, we simply can’t justify putting our team members or our vendors at risk,” said Amanda Coburn, VHS Development Coordinator. “As a private nonprofit that receives no funding from city/county taxes or national organizations, and that has not seen a single dollar of local COVID-19 relief, we will be relying on the community even more now to contribute what they can and help us continue our mission.”

VHS says it’s keeping their “paws crossed” for next year’s Pet Pictures with Santa: November 5-7, 2021.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)