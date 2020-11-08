Walter McCarty’s attorney releases statement

(WEHT) — One day after former UE coach Walter McCarty filed a complaint against Old National Bank, his attorney released the following statement to Eyewitness News.

“We welcome the opportunity to tell Mr. McCarty’s side of this story. Old National Bank has, without merit, brought this lawsuit against my client, causing irreparable harm to his reputation and livelihood in his beloved hometown of Evansville and beyond. We look forward to sharing the contracts and many communications he had with the bank, which unequivocally prove my client’s innocence. Once these facts are presented, justice will prevail for Mr. McCarty.” Attorney Warren Mathies

An arrest warrant was issued for McCarty on October 29 after he did not appear in court.

In September, First Federal Savings Bank said McCarty defaulted on a $45,000 loan.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)