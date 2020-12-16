Frontline workers at Deaconess Gateway receive COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two dozen healthcare workers have become some of the first people in the Tri-State to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

At an event at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Warrick County, 24 physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists received the vaccine Wednesday morning.

A shipment of 1,900 doses of the vaccine that arrived Tuesday are expected to provide 900 vaccinations over the coming days and weeks.

The plan at Deaconess is to continue prioritizing healthcare workers as vaccinations continue.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

