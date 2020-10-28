WATCH: Daviess Co. monument relocation committee meeting

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess Co. monument relocation committee has altered its timeline and one group says it’s ready to sue the county.

Since its last meeting, the committee spoke to potential locations and shared what they heard.

One committee member says the United Daughters of the Confederacy has the deed and owns the statue and they are prepared to sue and have their own list of five places where they’d like the statue moved.

“I’m not real sure about this [committee member] Aloma, but I think if they don’t like the place that is chosen where to move it, then they’re going to step in and do it. And they have plenty of money and they already have two lawyers on board and they will pursue this,” committee member Anne Damron said.

The committee voted Wednesday to reopen the public comment period for the next two weeks.

