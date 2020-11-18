Daviess Co. monument relocation committee approves final recommendation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Monument Relocation Committee’s final recommendation regarding the Confederate monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse is on its way to the Fiscal Court.

The committee approved:

 Option #1: Statue-Owensboro Museum of Science & History (without the base)

 Option #2: Statue-Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (without the base)

Relocate Base to Site of ‘Battle of Panther Creek’ along U.S. 431

Some committee members expressed concern about the statue going into short or long-term storage, so that became part of the recommendation as well.

