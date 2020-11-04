WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily update

Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Michelle Kaufman
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across theTri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)