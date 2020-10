MCLEAN, Ky (WEHT) Citing the rise in incidence rate in McLean County, Superintendent Tommy Burrough says McLean County Public Schools will be moving to virtual classes beginning Tuesday, and through next Monday. Another announcement will be made next Monday as to whether they will return to in-person class or remain virtual.

As of October 18, McLean County has the second highest incidence rate, 51.2, in the state of Kentucky. In a Facebook post, Burrough says Friday afternoon through Sunday, they had to quarantine 17 students at different schools and had a positive student at the high school, and a teacher at Livermore Elementary.