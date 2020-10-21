WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

FILE – In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

(WXIN) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will provide updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Holcomb announced the extension of Indiana’s mask mandate and that Indiana will stay in Stage 5 of Indiana’s reopening plan through at least November. 14.

Stage 5 lifted capacity restrictions for social gatherings and meetings. Events of more than 500 people are required to submit a plan to your county health department.

Also last week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reported that she and two of her family members tested positive for coronavirus.

Holcomb, Dr. Weaver and other officials that were in close contact with Dr. Box were tested and received negative results on Thursday.

This week’s briefing comes as health officials continue to sound the alarm over the state’s increasing COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalization numbers.