Welborn Baptist Foundation awarding more than $1.5 million in grants for early education

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Welborn Baptist Foundation announced Tuesday it is awarding $1.55 million in grants to 11 organizations as part of the foundation’s grant cycle. The money will go toward programs focused on kindergarten readiness and third-graders exceeding grade-level benchmarks, foundation officials said.

The organizations receiving grants are: Audubon Kids Zone, Borrowed Hearts Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Carver Community Organization, C.A.P.E. of Vanderburgh Co., Joshua Academy Preschool, Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe), Memorial Community Development Corporation, St. Vincent Early Learning Center, YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, and 4C of Southern Indiana.

The awarded grants will support goals for 2021 and 2022. The foundation awards grants to numerous organizations regularly.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

