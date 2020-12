OWENSBORO (WEHT)- Thursday is the last day to purchase tickets for the Wendell Foster half pot drawing.

The amount is currently up to $25,000. Half will go to the winning ticket, the other half will go to the organization that helps people with disabilities. The drawing is noon Friday.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

