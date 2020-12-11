Winner announced for Wendell Foster 50/50 raffle

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – One lucky Tri-Stater is getting a big fat check for Christmas. The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro announced the winner of its first holiday 50/50 raffle Friday.

William Riney was the big winner of more than $16,000. The raffle raised $32,000. The money will help Wendell Foster support thousands of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

