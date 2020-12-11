Winner announced for Wendell Foster 50/50 raffle

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – One lucky Tri-Stater is getting a big fat check for Christmas. The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro announced the winner of its first holiday 50/50 raffle Friday.

William Riney was the big winner of more than $16,000. The raffle raised $32,000. The money will help Wendell Foster support thousands of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories