WWII veteran asks for Christmas cards to cheer him up

All of us here at Eyewitness News often get comments, emails, cards and letters from our viewers.

But a letter Shelley Kirk received this week was not the typical note. It touched her heart and left her feeling something needed to be done.

The letter came in a simple white envelope, two pages filled with the shaky cursive writing that comes with age. A 99-year-old World War II veteran began his story. He described his deployment. How he fought in General Patton’s Third Army, wounded crossing the Rhine taking out a machine gun with a hand grenade. He says it took him two years to recover.

He also talked about how lonely he has been since he wife died in August, looking over and seeing her empty chair.

He had a simple request: Christmas cards. He said they would cheer him up and help him pass the time.

It was signed, “A very lonely vet, L.V. Haug, Ferdinand, Indiana.”

Mr. Haug’s letter made Shelley think about all the veterans, the elderly and shut-ins that have little contact – especially in this time of COVID. Kristin Hood with the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging said isolation can be very difficult for the elderly. “With the pandemic, people are by themselves, homebound, physically deconditioned and mentally, depression is an issue with feeling of isolation,” she said.

So with that in mind, in this season of good will, Shelley is putting this idea out there to you, our viewers in the Tri-State.

Drop a Christmas card in the mail to someone who is elderly or shut-in. Let them know you care. And if you can write one to Mr. Haug, send it to Shelley here at the station:

Shelley Kirk

WEHT

800 Marywood Dr.

Henderson, KY 42420

Shelley will see to it that Mr. Haug gets it.

You can help bring a 99-year-old World War II vet comfort and joy.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

