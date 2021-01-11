Some Tri-State counties begin vaccinating; Here’s where each county stands

Eyewitness News is working to get information regarding any counties not yet listed; bookmark this page for updates.

Indiana

Currently in Indiana, those over the age of 80 can schedule an appointment to get the COVID vaccine. There is at least one vaccination clinic in each county. To see a map of vaccination locations, click here.

Indiana is using an online scheduling system for the vaccine in hopes of avoiding long lines and wait times, especially during winter weather. Hoosiers 80 and older will receive a card from the state letting them know they’re eligible and can sign up to get the vaccine.

Indiana residents age 80 and older may register for a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from your mobile phone. Call 1-866-211-9966 from a landline. Do not contact your local health department to make the appointment.

The state has also opened the vaccination effort to firefighters, EMS, police and Department of Correction officers. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only ones currently available.

The state’s initial allocation of 350,000 doses has been administered or is scheduled to be administered.

Dubois County

There are two vaccination locations in Dubois County:

Memorial Hospital has completed providing the first dose of the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers, and they have begun providing the second dose for frontline healthcare workers who received their first dose at MHHCC.

Gibson County

There is one vaccination location in Gibson County: Gibson County Health Department

Perry County

On January 5, the Perry County Health Department posted this update:

“Currently the police, fire and first responders are being invited to be vaccinated at the designated vaccine clinics throughout the state(this is NOT yet in Perry County). The next phase is still undetermined at this time.”

There is one vaccination location in Perry County: Perry County Health Department

Pike County

There is one vaccination location in Pike County: Pike County Health Department

Posey County

On January 7, the Posey County Health Department says they plan to start vaccinating the general public next week starting with those over 80.

There is currently one vaccination location in Posey County: Deaconess Mt.Vernon Minute/urgent care clinic on 4th street (note: this is the correct location. The location shown on the state’s vaccine appointment map is incorrect)

The site will be administering vaccines on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday with further information on time to come.

with further information on time to come. The first day of immunizations for Posey county is scheduled to start January 12.

They also plan on offering immunizations very soon in Poseyville on Wednesdays.

Spencer County

There is currently one vaccination location in Spencer County: Spencer County Health Department

Vanderburgh County

There are currently four vaccination locations in Vanderburgh County:

Warrick County

The Warrick County Health Department says the COVID vaccination will be available at Deaconess Boonville Express Clinic located at 3150 Warrick Drive, Boonville, IN 47601 only for anyone who is 80+ years old.

Vaccines will be administer beginning January 12 by appointment from 9am-7pm. Appointments that have been made for Monday January 11 will need to be rescheduled at ourshot.in.gov, or call 211.

There is currently one vaccination location in Warrick County:

Kentucky

The state is currently moving into phase 1b of their vaccination distribution plan. Phase 1a included all health care personnel in clinical settings, including Kentuckians who work in environmental services, front-line operations, interpretation services, dental care and home-based health care staff.

Phase 1b consists of people who are at least 70 years old, first responders and educators.

consists of people who are at least 70 years old, first responders and educators. Phase 1c consists of people over the age of 60, anyone 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers.

consists of people over the age of 60, anyone 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers. Phase 2 consists of anyone over the age of 40.

consists of anyone over the age of 40. Phase 3 consists of anyone over the age of 16.

consists of anyone over the age of 16. Phase 4 consists of children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group.

Whos is considered an essential worker? Transportation and logistics, food service, shelter & housing (construction), finance, IT & communication, energy, media, legal, public safety (engineers), water & wastewater.

As of January 7, nearly 93,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. 15,363 of those were in long term care facilities. Kentucky’s goal is to administer 90-percent of all vaccine received in state within 7 days of arrival.

Daviess County

Owensboro Health is beginning to vaccinate the next eligible community members. If you are over the age of 70 and would like to receive a vaccination, call 270-685-7100, option #5. At this time, walk-in vaccinations are not available.

If you meet the criteria in tier 1b and would like to get the vaccine, you can schedule an appointment online at Owensboro Health’s website.

The vaccine clinic is located at OHRH’s medical building, Entrance B. The process usually takes 30-45 minutes and includes a 15-minute observation period. Seniors should plan to bring proof of age and their insurance information, although they will not be billed for a vaccine

The system continues to encourage 1A healthcare workers—including those not affiliated with Owensboro Health—to take advantage of its vaccination program as well.

Henderson County

If you meet the criteria below, you are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Deaconess Henderson Hospital:

Healthcare workers and first responders who live or work in Kentucky

People who come into contact with infectious material (such as funeral home employees, janitors, etc.)

Kentuckians age 70+ can schedule an appointment.

can schedule an appointment. If you are age 60-69, you can register to be on the COVID-19 Vaccine Call List at this time. Learn More>

As of January 11, all appointment times at Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County County hospital are full, and there are no times available.

Hopkins County

Hopkins County Health Department hopes to begin soon administering the COVID vaccine to people in the tier 1b group. Tier 1b includes people over the age of 70, jail employees, and teachers and staff.

Hopkins County is currently still working on vaccinating everybody in tier 1a. They are also now working on vaccinating behavioral health workers and county and volunteer firefighters.

Officials say they will continue to update the public on who is next in line to get the vaccine on their website and Facebook page.

Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is currently vaccinating individuals in tier 1a.

If you are a healthcare worker, a first responder, or over the age of 70, and would like to get the vaccine, you’re asked to call 270-608-4811.

Ohio County

Ohio County Healthcare is currently vaccinating those in phase 1a, which includes healthcare professionals and first responders.

OCH is accepting appointments for from individuals who are 70+ in preparation for moving to phase 1b. This phase is anticipated to open on February 1 or sooner.

in preparation for moving to phase 1b. This phase is anticipated to open on February 1 or sooner. To schedule an appointment, call 270-215 -9082. Appointments will be scheduled on Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Appointments will be scheduled on Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. OCH has also created a call-back list for individuals 70+ of age who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Please call 270-215-9082 to be added to the list for when Phase 1b vaccinations are available.

Union County

If you meet the criteria below, you are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Deaconess Union County:

Healthcare workers and first responders who live or work in Kentucky

People who come into contact with infectious material (such as funeral home employees, janitors, etc.)

Kentuckians age 70+ can request an appointment.

can request an appointment. If you are age 60-69, you can register to be on the COVID-19 Vaccine Call List at this time. Learn More>

As of January 11, all appointment times at Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County County hospital are full, and there are no times available.

Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker said on January 6 about a third of frontline healthcare workers outside Chicago have received vaccination doses so far. Most counties are still in phase 1a. No county can move to phase 1b before completing vaccinations in phase 1a.

Phase 1a includes frontline healthcare workers as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Healthcare vaccinations began on December 15, 2020, with the federal government’s nursing home and long-term care vaccination program delivering its first shots on December 28, 2020.

Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over. Frontline essential workers are: first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

Edwards County

Edwards County is wrapping up vaccinating those in phase 1a and are awaiting for approval from the state to move to phase 1b. Once they move into phase 1B, they will notify the public about scheduled clinics via Facebook.

Appointments are required and you must make the first dose appointment and second dose appointment at the time of the first dose.

Wabash County

Wabash County is wrapping up vaccinating those in phase 1a and are awaiting for approval from the state to move to phase 1b. Once they move into phase 1B, they will notify the public about scheduled clinics via Facebook.

Appointments are required and you must make the first dose appointment and second dose appointment at the time of the first dose.

Wayne County

As of January 5, the county was reaching out to Phase 1A individuals and organizations to come to the Wayne County Health Department to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

If you are in this priority group and have not received a call, please contact the health department at 618-842-5166 for clinic dates and times.

Long-term care and assisted living residents and staff will be vaccinated through a separate program that began December 28.

Watch their Facebook page for updates regarding drive-thru clinic dates and times for each of the established IDPH phases.

White County