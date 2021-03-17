Tristate On The Go
Your local news in the palm of your hand. The Tristate On The Go mobile app brings you all the top stories from our daily broadcasts, as well as stories developing in real time.
Special features include:
- On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime
- Local news: Regional coverage on a variety of topics
- Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you
- Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar
- Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter