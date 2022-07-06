OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – This Tale as old as Time is coming to Owensboro soon. Encore Musicals presents the award-winning musical show at the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall, Beauty and the Beast on July 16 and 23 at 7 p.m. and July 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.

The cast and crew promise to bring to life the timeless story of the selfish and quick-to-anger prince turned by an enchantress to a beast, cursed to life as it until he falls in love with a girl and regains his humanity.

The cast includes several Encore veteran actors like:

Shelby Ratliff as Belle

Ronda Rodgers as Mrs. Potts.

Preston Middleton as Cogsworth

Kevin Brown as Lumiere

Ed Hearns as Gaston

Turner Vaughn as Lefou

“Encore has had this show on our bucket list for several years, and we’re delighted to finally bring it to our area,” says David Roberson, veteran director of Encore. “The entire musical sparkles with energy and excitement. I’ve worked with many of these performers before, and we’re using professional sets and costumes to provide the quality this show deserves. This truly is a musical for everybody, children and adults. As the script implies, don’t judge a book by its cover. It’s a great message for our time.”

Other principal members of the cast include:

Will Jones as the Beast

Callie Rodgers as Chip

Greg Jones as Maurice

Janet Corum as Madame la Grande Bouche

Ella Henry as Babette

Brice Young as D’Arque

Katelyn Carter, Michelle Trenda, Kaylen Rhodes, Emma North, Dylan McCollam and Emma Matthews as the Silly Girls

The musical will include classic songs like, “Be Our Guest”, “If I Can’t Love Her”, and of course, “Beauty and the Beast” the title song along with plenty others.

“It is the perfect time for us to bring ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage,” says Encore Chair

Emily Malone. “With David’s directing, choreography by Laura Staffeld, musical direction by

Dennis Jewett, and our professional orchestra guided by Greg Olson, we have all the elements

to make this show our best ever. The across-the-board appeal of this show makes it a fantastic

addition to our long line of ambitious, delightful, family friendly summer musicals.”

You can buy tickets online or by calling the RiverPark Center box office at (270) 687-2770.