EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Coming soon to Old National Events Plaza, a yellow fellow whos home is a pineapple under the sea, in musical form! That’s right this summer, EVSC Foundation presents SpongeBob the Musical. The full length comedy will feature music from John Legend, Yolanda Adams and Stephen Tyler.

” This family-friendly production features SpongeBob… Not so much as in the show… You know, different episodes have different themes. This has a nice storyline. it’s an adventure where new challenge arrive and SpongeBob has to make some decisions to become an unlikely hero so to speak,” said EVSC Foundation President, Ely Sena-Martin.

The show will run July 14-17. Tickets are available for purchase at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.