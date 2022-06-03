TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Moms Demand Action is a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with more than eight million supporters.

They invited everyone to wear orange starting on June 3, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and lasting through June 5 to protest together against gun violence.

According to their website, Wear Orange started because of Hadiya Pendleton,16, who was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago in 2013. Two years later her friends started Wear Orange on June 2, 2015 to commemorate her life.

Sources report that they chose the color orange because it’s what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves. Since then, orange has become a symbol for the gun violence prevention movement.

Events are being held all over the country, here is a list of some in the Tri-State.

Indiana

Indianapolis-Wear Orange Kick off– June 3, at 9:30 a.m.

Indiana-Hamilton County-Wear Orange– June 3, at 7 p.m.

Bloomington-WEARORANGE– June 4, at 8 p.m.

HamCo-Wear Orange– June 5, at 3 p.m.

Kentucky

Lex-Wear Orange Proclamation– June 3, at 10 a.m.

Frankfort-Wear Orange Soul Box Project– June 3, at 5:30 p.m.

LOU-WO at Trinity House– June 4, at 12 p.m.

NKY-Tabling at Highland H.S. Rally to Demand Change– June 4, at 1 p.m.

Illinois

Elmhurst-Wear Orange– June 3, at 7 a.m.

Peoria-Wear Orange Blood Drive– June 3, at 10 a.m.

Quad Cities-Wear Orange at Pridefest– June 3, at 4 p.m.

LaGrange Park Peace Vigil– June 3, at 4 p.m.

You can click here for more information about the events and here for more information about Moms Demand Action.