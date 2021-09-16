Deja Vu TSP

Déjà Vu Skin & Health Center

Newburgh-Evansville’s Premier Medical Spa for 19+ Years

Deja Vu Skin & Health Center is a state-of-the-art Medical Spa that is part of the medical practice of Clovis E. Manley, MD, JD, MBA. Dr. Manley is a board-certified family physician with training in the latest skincare technology. He is also certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM) in vein care treatment.

Our goal at Deja Vu is for you to love the skin you are in. From head to toe, we offer non-invasive anti-aging procedures, skincare treatments using the latest dermatologic techniques, procedures, equipment, and products that help YOU be yourself again! Plus, Deja Vu offers Cosmetic and Medical Botox®, Dermal Fillers (including Juvederm® Ultra, Ultra Plus, Vollure™, Volbella™, and Voluma™), CoolSculpting®, MicroNeedling, HydraFacials®, skin peels, laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, the full ZO® Skin Health line, and much more. Not only do we provide aesthetic care, but we also provide medical care for skin issues such as acne, rosacea, skin lesions, warts, skin cancer screening and more.

Deja Vu was built from the ground up as a modern, high-tech, skincare practice. From our beautiful, private waiting area to our crisp, clean medical examination and treatment rooms, the Deja Vu difference is obvious. Every patient receives a detailed, complimentary skincare consultation by one of our medical professionals where the patient acquires a personalized treatment plan for his or her areas of interest.

At Deja Vu we are determined to set the standard for high-quality, professional skincare in the Evansville area. We have five highly-trained Registered Nurses with over 70 years of combined medical aesthetic experience. All medical staff receives continued training and education yearly. Treatments are performed by either Dr. Manley or one our Registered Nurses.

Voted a favorite by Readers’ Choice, and now recognized as a proud Allergan® Diamond Status Partner for our work in BOTOX®, Dermal Fillers, Kybella®, CoolSculpting®, Latisse®, and Radiesse®. Nominated for Top Medical Spa for the 2021 Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment – Call 812-490-SKIN (7546).