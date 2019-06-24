– Hearing Professional

Evansville Hearing Aid Center was founded on two simple truths-that hearing is a vital sense that plays a significant role in your quality of life and that hearing loss affects everyone uniquely. That’s why we work to solve hearing problems one individual at a time.

We provide personalized attention along with the diagnostics, education, customized products and rehabilitation necessary to make sure your hearing health care needs are met both short and long term.

Evansville Hearing Aid Center takes pride in taking care of each patient to create a hearing solution specifically to fit their needs. Evansville Hearing Aid Center can do more than just hearing aids!