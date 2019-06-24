Home Envy/Bath Envy

– Construction Professional

For a high-caliber Evansville, IN, home remodeling service, look no further than Home Envy. Our team renovates kitchens and bathrooms, and our goal is to bring your vision to life. At your free in-home consultation, we’ll collaborate with you to create a unique design that fits within your budget, and we can use a wide range of high-quality materials.

Our staff is highly experienced, and we’re proud to have an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. We’ll work with attention to detail to make sure you get great value for your money, and we have financing available for approved customers.

We’re also:

Background checked and drug tested

Certified Aging In Place specialist

EPA certified

Christian based organization

If you’d like to hire a professional Evansville, IN, home remodeling service, don’t delay the decision any longer. Home Envy would love to have you as a customer, so call today.