U Vet Animal Clinic LLC is a family-owned veterinary practice that has been operating since 2011. The clinic offers a wide array of services such as wellness and illness visits, dental prophylaxis/cleanings, and spays/neuters. The clinic also specializes in many surgical laser procedures. The clinic has four employees that have undergone Fear Free training in order to better accommodate those pets who are anxious and fearful of veterinary visits. These staff members use techniques that help pets better adapt to the veterinary clinic setting. The U Vet Team is a very compassionate group whose mission is to provide the best veterinary care.