West Side Chiropractic

– Chiropractic Care Professional

Chiropractic is the largest, drugless, organic, healing profession in the world. It is a healthcare system that releases serious stressors from your body helping to make it function better physically. People feel better, recover from sickness, disease, and disability faster.

Headaches & Migraines

Headaches are caused by blood vessels, membranes, and cranial nerves in the brain and the skull. Through X-ray and other instruments, a chiropractor can help determine the cause of the headaches, and then treat the cause and not just the symptoms.

Arthritis & Rheumatism

The chiropractic approach to arthritis is a system of healthcare that improves the function of the whole body by removing blockages from your spine and structural system.

Allergies

The most common immune system disorder is an allergy. By releasing stress on the nervous system, a chiropractor allows the immune system to function more effectively. Having a healthy body allows the body to adapt better to all of the stresses in the environment, including allergies.

Babies & Infants

An unhealthy spine can affect a child’s health for their entire life. A chiropractor is specially trained to check your newborn & child’s spine for any areas of distortion. Misalignments of the spine (also called subluxations) can occur during childbirth or from a fall or tumble. Misalignments undiscovered or left untreated can irritate or inflame the nerves and can affect the Eustachian tube, leading to fluid buildup in the middle ear. The purpose of a chiropractic adjustment is to help to restore the normal functioning of the nervous system so the body can heal itself without the use of drugs or surgery.

Massage therapy triggers the natural anti-depressant called serotonin. With just one therapy session you are calmer and focused. Many people can benefit from a routine massage including arthritis sufferers note fewer aches and less stiffness and pain; asthmatic children show better pulmonary function and increased peak air flow; burn injury patients report reduced pain, itching, and anxiety; high blood pressure patients demonstrate lower diastolic blood pressure, anxiety, and stress hormones; premenstrual syndrome sufferers have decreased water retention and cramping; and preterm infants have improved weight gain.