Turpens Painting

USE COLOR TO BRIGHTEN UP YOUR SPACE
WE’RE A TRUSTED PAINTING COMPANY IN EVANSVILLE, NEWBURGH, IN, OWENSBORO, KY, & THE ENTIRE TRI-STATE AREA
A little paint can go a long way toward rejuvenating your property. To ensure the painting is done properly, trust the professional painters at Turpen’s Painting Co. Our Evansville, Newburgh, IN, & Owensboro, KY painting crew takes pride in the quality work and excellent service we provide. We can paint everything from interior walls to exterior benches and gates. You’ll be impressed with our even coats and expert paint application methods.
Get in touch with our family-owned and operated company today to find out how a new coat of paint can improve the appearance of your property. We are now offering virtual estimates via FaceTime and Google Duo. Call us today to schedule your virtual estimate at 812.205.7848.
Interior Painting
Though we specialize in painting, we can perform other services at your property as well. We can take care of:
- Staining for wood features like handrails
- Drywall repair to ensure a smooth paint application
- Stripping and refinishing for wood features
Exterior Painting
As expert painters in Evansville, Newburgh, IN, & Owensboro, KY, we’re skilled at painting a variety of exterior materials, including:
- Stucco
- Wood
- Brick
- Metal
- Composite
- Vinyl
Decks & Fences
You’re sure to be impressed with our meticulous staining work. Here are a few benefits you can look forward to:
- Staining will waterproof your structures, protecting them from the weather.
- Staining can prevent wood from warping and twisting.
- Staining can stop wood from splitting and cracking.
Pressure Washing
Instead of trying to pressure wash your property on your own, turn to our professionals. Don’t risk ruining your deck! Here are four reasons why you should hire us:
- Working with pressure washing equipment can be dangerous.
- Rented pressure washers may not have the power you need.
- Pressure washing your property is a time-consuming job.
- Improper pressure washing could ruin your deck.