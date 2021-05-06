Turpens Painting

USE COLOR TO BRIGHTEN UP YOUR SPACE

A little paint can go a long way toward rejuvenating your property. To ensure the painting is done properly, trust the professional painters at Turpen’s Painting Co. Our Evansville, Newburgh, IN, & Owensboro, KY painting crew takes pride in the quality work and excellent service we provide. We can paint everything from interior walls to exterior benches and gates. You’ll be impressed with our even coats and expert paint application methods.



We are now offering virtual estimates via FaceTime and Google Duo.

Interior Painting

Though we specialize in painting, we can perform other services at your property as well. We can take care of:

Staining for wood features like handrails

Drywall repair to ensure a smooth paint application

Stripping and refinishing for wood features

Exterior Painting

As expert painters in Evansville, Newburgh, IN, & Owensboro, KY, we’re skilled at painting a variety of exterior materials, including:

Stucco

Wood

Brick

Metal

Composite

Vinyl

Decks & Fences

You’re sure to be impressed with our meticulous staining work. Here are a few benefits you can look forward to:

Staining will waterproof your structures, protecting them from the weather.

Staining can prevent wood from warping and twisting.

Staining can stop wood from splitting and cracking.

Pressure Washing

Instead of trying to pressure wash your property on your own, turn to our professionals. Don’t risk ruining your deck! Here are four reasons why you should hire us: