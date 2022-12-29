We’re sorry!

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
57°
Sign Up
Evansville
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Veterans Voices
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Sgt. David Henderson retires after 29 years of service
Top Stories
EPD investigating hit and run
Haynie’s Corner ‘Giving Tree of Warmth’ reoccurs …
Logan’s Promise offers free ride into new year
Winter storm cleanup continues for Ark Crisis Children’s …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
Top Stories
Teen prodigy Wembanyama MVP in French league’s All-Star …
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans …
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Pacers’ Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
2023 Raise Awareness Campaign
Countdown To New Years!
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women 2022
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
25 Days of Giveaways
Top Stories
Larry Caplan with Tips on Pruning
Video
Top Stories
Donnie Mays’ Blueberry Upside Down Cake
Video
Top Stories
Michelle Shelton Live in Studio!
Video
Feed Evansville Helps our Communities
Video
2023 Travel Trends from Sarah Dandashy
Video
My Sister’s Keeper Helps Women and Children in Owensboro
Video
Contests
3 Degree Guarantee
Big Sandy Home Furnishings Pro Football Challenge
KWC Men’s Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
KWC Women’s Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Search
Please enter a search term.