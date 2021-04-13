Skip to content
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Title IX investigation supports sexual assault claim against McCarty
Sky Zone unveils new Youth First Wall of Support
Free concerts returning to Downtown Evansville in May
Ivy Tech celebrates 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child
Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard passes away at 88
NFL to restrict employees who refuse COVID-19 vaccine without ‘bona fide’ grounds
Excitement builds for NFL Draft as stage takes shape in downtown Cleveland
Ivey doing more with less at Owensboro Catholic
IHSA updates mask guidelines for some athletes
Bill shielding businesses from COVID lawsuits becomes law
NFL to restrict employees who refuse COVID-19 vaccine without ‘bona fide’ grounds
Illinois Department of Public Health pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections creeping up
Indiana health officials halting use of J&J vaccine
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Cooking it up with Chef Adam
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Dr. Yu talks about your pet’s diet
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- University of Louisville Professor talks about Covid Vaccine information
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Meet Lifestyles Producer Rachel Lowhorn
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Cooking at King’s with Melanie Albert
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Plexaderm
UE Lawsuit
Lawsuit alleges Title IX investigation supports sexual assault claim against McCarty
Former student files lawsuit against UE after McCarty assault claims
Former UE basketball coach files for bankruptcy
Settlement is reached between Walter McCarty and First Federal Savings Bank
Walter McCarty’s attorney releases statement
Tasty Tuesday: Hornville Tavern Pt 3
Tasty Tuesday: Hornville Tavern Pt 2
Tasty Tuesday: Hornville Tavern Pt 1
Gov. Beshear announces the state will halt administering the J&J vaccine
J&J vaccinations on pause as officials investigate blood clots
Ivy Tech celebrates 50th anniversary of Week of the Young Child
Walter McCarty files complaint against Old National Bank
Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty
Another bank seeks money from former UE Coach Walter McCarty
Troubles continue for Walter McCarty
Attorney: UE student accuses McCarty of sexual assault
Attorney says McCarty denies ‘sexual misconduct,’ Title IX violation
UE fires Walter McCarty
McCarty’s attorney says latest report ‘news to me’
Fans react to investigation involving UE coach
UE Investigation: A look inside Title IX
Lawsuit alleges Title IX investigation supports sexual assault claim against McCarty
One person rushed to the hospital after shooting at McDonald’s drive thru in Evansville
Illinois man discovers 19th-century tunnel beneath his property
Former student files lawsuit against UE after McCarty assault claims
Frustrations up among some Kentucky unemployment claimers after new site shuts down
