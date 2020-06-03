EPD releases name of man in officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police have released the name of a man shot by an Evansville Police Officer.

EPD said officers were called to the 2900 block of Ree Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after due to reports of 35-year-old Donald Woosley Jr. threatening people with a knife.

Police said Woosley had a gas can and was threatening to set his mother’s house on fire.

EPD says Woosley approached Officers Eagleson and Maier, still carrying a knife and gas can, while given verbal commands from the officers to drop the knife.

Police said Woosley kept coming toward officers as they retreated and asked him to drop the knife again.

Officer Eagleson then fired 7 shots, hitting Woosley in the arm and stomach, acccording to EPD.

Police said Woosley fell to the ground as both gave medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Woosley was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020)