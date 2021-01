Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give a COVID-19 press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The live stream will be posted here when it begins. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)