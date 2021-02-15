Gov. Beshear gives Feb. 15 COVID-19 update

Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Gov. Andy Beshear gave a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday. The live stream will be posted here when it begins. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing the live stream in our app.
(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)