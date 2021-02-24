Illinois to send out thousands of food benefit cards to children

Ill. (WEHT) — More federally funded food benefits are on the way to thousands of Illinois children.

Starting next month, the state is sending out food benefit cards to hundreds of thousands of families. Parents can use that card to buy food at most grocery stores.

The expanded program is part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program.

Each card carries nearly $7 per child per day. The Department of Human Services estimates that money should help to buy enough food for breakfast and lunch.

Families do not need to apply for this round of P-EBT benefits. In the coming weeks, they will receive one P-EBT card per eligible child, and the cards can be used to purchase food items at EBT-authorized retailers, which include most major grocery stores in Illinois.

Cards will be mailed to the address the school has on file for the child.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)