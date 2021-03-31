Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on Indiana coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS––Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will provide a COVID-19 response update Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

As of Wednesday, all Hoosiers 16 years old and older are now eligible to be vaccinated. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The health department said 79,000 people signed up when vaccinations opened to 30-year-olds on Monday.

Health experts at the Regenstrief Institute believe there will be a surge in appointments, however they see younger people following a similar trend to Hoosiers in their 40s and 50s. Those populations saw less interest in the vaccine than people older than 60.

The briefing also follows Governor Holcomb’s announcement ending the statewide mask mandate, local health officials have been weighing the decision whether to continue requiring masks at the county level or follow the state.

Local health officials have until April 6 to make their decisions. Johnson County is one of the counties that has decided to follow the state’s lead. Johnson County Health Officer Dr. Craig Moorman said they made their decision partially based on recent trends in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.